Medical science has come a long way in efficiently diagnosing and effectively treating women with heart disease, but with upward of 500,000 women in the U.S. being treated for it every year, there is more work ahead, said one of the nation’s leading experts.

“Cardiovascular disease is the No. 1 cause of death for women in the United States, and two out of three American women have at least one risk factor,” said Dr. Noel Bairey Merz, director of the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center in the Smidt Heart Institute. “Equally as alarming, 12 times as many women die of heart disease every year as die from breast cancer. These statistics bear repeating, because despite its prevalence, many women remain in the dark about the condition.”

On Feb. 5, Bairey Merz, the Irwin and Sheila Allen Chair in Women’s Heart Research, led a discussion with other Cedars-Sinai experts as part of the 16th annual Linda Joy Pollin Women’s Heart Health Day. Health care professionals from across Cedars-Sinai gathered virtually to review the latest findings about women and heart disease.

It was only about 10 years ago that investigators realized that men and women can experience different symptoms and different types of heart disease, and this remains inconsistently taught in medical education. For example, studies demonstrate that while both men and women experience chest pain during a heart attack, women often also alternatively experience shortness of breath, nausea and jaw pain, which can be less recognized as heart disease.

The differences also affect a diagnosis of conditions like ischemic heart disease. Men with blocked arteries in the heart are likely to be diagnosed using an angiogram. However, women have smaller arteries which cannot always be clearly seen during an angiogram. As a result, many women are often given the “all clear” and are sent home without a diagnosis.

Over the past two decades, Bairey Merz and her team of investigators have made key discoveries in identifying female-pattern heart disease, developing new diagnostic tools and advancing specialized care for women.

“This is especially crucial because until recently, medical research has been performed dominantly on men – not including the woman it greatly impacts,” Bairey Merz said.

The Smidt Heart Institute has a simple plea: for all women to be informed about their heart health.

“When it comes to heart disease, men and women are different,” Bairey Merz said. “Women’s hearts are smaller; their risk factors are different and so are their symptoms. Talk to your healthcare provider and urge them to check your heart. It could be the difference of your life.”

For information, visit cedars-sinai.org.