The El Capitan Theatre is hosting a special themed throwback trivia event titled “Black History Always,” celebrating Black stories and heroes from Disney live action, Walt Disney Animation, Pixar Animation, Marvel Studio, Lucasfilm and Twentieth Century Studios titles.

With theaters still closed due to ongoing coronavirus mitigation efforts, the theater has been streaming El Cap Throwback: Movie Trivia into guests’ homes, offering trivia about movies from their Disney movie catalogue.

Players must register in advance to participate and are encouraged to decide on a team name and dress in movie-themed attire. Registration fee is $10 per log-in. Registration is tracked by email address and each email address may only be used once. Sales will close at 3 p.m. on February 18.

For information, visit elcapitantheatre.com.