Applications are now open for the “Echo Theater Designer Mentorship Program,” created to discover, nurture and advise emerging BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) designers from communities traditionally under-represented in the theater and introduce them to the Los Angeles theater community.

One selected applicant in each of the design categories – scenic, lighting, sound and costume – will work alongside a professional designer in their field on every production, including the festival of commissioned plays and design all front-of-week theater productions.

For information, go to echotheatercompany.com/the-echo-designer-mentorship-program.