From March 1 to 14, enjoy dishes ranging from street food to Michelin-starred dining specials for outdoor dining or for takeout and delivery. Multi-course lunch menus start at $15 to $35, and dinner menus range from $25 to $65-plus. Prices and menus vary by restaurant and exclude beverages, tax and gratuity. Please contact the restaurant directly before making your reservations or ordering to ensure the restaurant will be serving their dineL.A. Restaurant Week menu. Make a reservation on the dineL.A. website or call the restaurant directly. Walk-in guests may be accommodated, however there is no guarantee. discoverlosangeles.com/dinela.