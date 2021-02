The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Feb. 23 to extend its eviction moratorium through June 30.

The approval extends county protections that go beyond state legislation, including commercial evictions; no fault evictions; prohibiting evictions for unauthorized occupants, pets and nuisances; and for tenants who reasonably deny entry to their landlords during the public health crisis. Without the extension and related state legislation, hundreds of thousands of county households could have faced eviction because of inability to pay rent during the COVID-19 pandemic, county officials said.

“I am heartened by recent reductions in cases and deaths caused by COVID-19 and hopeful that the end of the pandemic may be coming into view, but we are not out of the woods yet and neither are renters,” said Supervisor Sheila Kuehl, 3rd District, author of the motion. “No one should be threatened with eviction or made homeless by this pandemic, so once again, we are acting to make sure that no one loses their home as a result of this prolonged public health crisis.”

The supervisors also adopted a structure for penalties that includes fines of up to $5,000 per day for tenant harassment and retaliation violations; and $10,000 per day if harassment is directed at a senior or disabled tenant. The motion also authorizes the Department of Consumer and Business Affairs to waive payment of the annual rent registration fee paid annually by landlords and mobile home park owners.

“We are beginning to turn a new chapter with vaccines now being distributed to protect against COVID-19,” said Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair Hilda L. Solis, 1st District. “However, we must be cognizant that there are still households and businesses struggling to weather this pandemic. Los Angeles County’s eviction moratorium has served as a safety net for our most vulnerable residents, and the passage of [this] motion will continue to protect rent-burdened households from falling into homelessness, as well as provide a lifeline to local small businesses who have been hardest hit by the economic fallout.”

For information, visit supervisorkuehl.com.