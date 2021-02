Craft Contemporary Trustee Corinna Cotsen will host the inaugural “Cooking and Craft with Corinna” program on Saturday, March 6, from 4 to 5:30 p.m., via Zoom. Hosted by Craft Contemporary Trustee Julie Stromberg, the program will begin with a half-hour class led by Cotsen, who will teach participants how to make shrimp dumplings (plant-based option available) with a special sauce. A tea exploration with Lisa Scimens will follow the demonstration, as well as a clay workshop with Seattle-based artist Ling Chun. The cost is $25 for the workshop only or $60 for the workshop and kit (clay supplies and dumpling wrappers, with postage). For information and to register, email membership@craftcontemporary.org.