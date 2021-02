The West Hollywood City Council on Feb. 16 approved an urgency ordinance which reduces certain annual business tax and tax certificate fees by 50% for the fiscal year 2021 billing cycle as applied to calendar year 2020 business tax payments or renewals.

Reductions are applicable to lines 5 and 7 on the renewal form that was mailed to businesses on Feb. 1.

For businesses that have already submitted payment, refunds will start to be issued beginning March 15. Businesses wishing to receive a credit toward 2021 Business Tax payments in lieu of the 50% refund should contact West Hollywood Accounting/Finance Specialist Laura D’Ambrosia at ldambrosia@weho.org prior to March 15.

Businesses that have not submitted payment may do so online at blt.weho.org/renew/renew1/businesslicense. Instructions and more information can be found at weho.org/business/business-tax/annual-renewals. In order to avoid penalties and interest, payment must be made no later than May 1.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, City Hall is currently closed for in-person transactions. There are two options for filing and paying business taxes: online and by mail.

To pay online, visit blt.weho.org/renew/renew1/businesslicense.To use the online system, use the personal identification number on the renewal form mailed to businesses on Feb. 1. For assistance locating the PIN, email ldambrosia@weho.org.

To pay by mail, send the completed renewal form with a check made payable to the city of West Hollywood in the provided envelope to arrive prior to May 1.

For information, weho.org/coronavirus.