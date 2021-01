Los Angeles City Councilman Tom LaBonge presented a proclamation to the publishers of the Park Labrea News and Beverly Press in 2005 at City Hall. Afterwards, he gave the family a tour and invited their daughters Emily and Rebecca to sit at his desk. LaBonge, who died on Jan. 7, remained a friend of the publishers after he left office. “We always enjoyed Tom’s surprise, pop-in visits to the office, often bearing gifts of calendars and bread. He regularly sent news tips our way after he left office, and remained a true friend of ours. He will be missed,” Michael Villalpando said. From left, Michael, Emily, Karen and Rebecca Villalpando and Tom LaBonge.