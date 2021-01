The classic family-friendly American restaurant in South Pasadena recently revived its nostalgic carhop service with curbside delivery. Since 1943, Twoheys has been one of Southern California’s most beloved American eateries for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Order 30 minutes in advance and reserve one of six designated parking spaces. Call the restaurant upon arrival and your order will be delivered on a classic carhop tray. They offer family meal packs that include a nostalgic meatloaf and roast turkey dinners served with garlic mashed potatoes, a vegetable, house salad, dinner rolls and a choice of dessert for two for $40. They also offer burger and sandwich packs that feed four people, as well as Prime Rib Wednesdays. Order cocktails to-go to enjoy once at home. They bottle their most popular drinks that pour into three servings, yet cost the price of two. The restaurant is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. six days per week; it is closed on Tuesdays. Go to twoheys.com. 424 Fair Oaks Ave., (626)284-7387.