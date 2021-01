On the 10-year anniversary of a devastating earthquake in Haiti, the Fowler’s curatorial and research associate of Haitian arts, Katherine Smith, and assistant professor of art history and Africana studies at Boston College, Kyrah Malika Daniels, will discuss “Séisme” (Earthquake), a beaded flag created in 2010 by Haitian artist Evelyne Alcide.

In “Séisme,” Alcide details the nightmarish post-earthquake landscape of Port-au-Prince. The artwork conflates city and cemetery, revealing the overwhelming presence of the dead, while Vodou spirits and angels hover above the carnage.

The event will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 12, from 11 a.m. to noon.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/e/curators-choice-seisme-earthquake-tickets-133366764583.