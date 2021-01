Layers of flavors inspired by beloved childhood treats include Confetti Cookie with vanilla gelato layers. Strawberry Shortcake combines five layers of strawberry gelato and a tart strawberry rhubarb. Cookies and Cream gelato is layered with Talenti’s signature sweet dulce de leche, and the Chocolate Pretzel combines salty pretzels and vanilla gelato with crunchy waffle cone pieces. Two new flavors to its gelato line include Honey Graham and Peanut Butter Vanilla Swirl combining Talenti’s signature vanilla gelato with a creamy roasted peanut butter swirl and real mini peanut butter cups mixed in. You can find Talenti gelato at grocery stores including Sprouts, Whole Foods and Target. talentigelato.com.