The Korean Cultural Center, Los Angeles is holding its “K-Story Book Report Contest,” a fun competition for students in K-12th grades.

KCCLA recently launched a new project for students with an interest in Korean language and culture using traditional Korean folktales popularly read among young children. Like many folktales and fables, Korean folktales (jeon-rae-dong-hwa) include stories about people and animals, and teach morals suitable for all ages. KCCLA translated the folktales and used illustrated pictures so non-Korean speakers can also read and enjoy the stories.

Using KCCLA’s “K-Story” Korean folktales as reference, students will submit a book report online. The contest has categories for different grade levels: K-third, fourth through sixth, seventh through ninth and 10th through 12th grades.

Eight videos are available for viewing on the KCCLA YouTube channel under the playlist “K-Story: Korean Folktale.” Participants can select any of the eight stories. K through third grade students will be asked to draw a picture of their most memorable scene from the story, and write a sentence or two describing it. Fourth through 12th grade students have two options; reports should be 500-800 words. Either summarize the story, figure out the moral and use it to relate to your own life, or describe your impression of the story and compare it with a western version.

Winners will be chosen from each of the four categories. Each will receive a Korean Culture Award from KCCLA and a $100 Amazon gift card. For information, email joyce@kccla.org.