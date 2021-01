In celebration of Black History Month and Women’s History Month, author and publisher Stephana Colbert will host virtual conversations with women profiled in the upcoming book, “Ordinary Extraordinary African American Women: As We Mature.” The book features the life-stories of women who have experienced heartache and joy while persevering in the face of struggle.

Colbert is the founder of Jewell Jordan Publishing, a small independent publisher. The first event is Sunday, Jan. 31, at noon, and Colbert will interview Los Angeles resident Ginger Campbell, CEO of Snap Productions, to discuss her chapter in the book, “Following Her Passion.”

As a single mother and entrepreneur, Campbell has endured a myriad of challenges and triumphs along her journey, but her passion for what she does and what she wants to accomplish motivates her.

Colbert’s recent book shares the journeys of 12 women whose stories are meant to represent hundreds of thousands of African-American women whose stories go untold.

“Colbert knows that if we do not set pen to paper and create a narrative around their stories, these women and their stories will vanish from our histories,” wrote Myko Campbell of Snap Productions in a statement. “Were it not for the book, ‘Hidden Figures,’ the people of this country and the world would never have known about the contributions that African-American women – Mary Jackson, Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughn and many others – made to NASA back in the 60s.”

All conversations will be virtual and tickets are free.

For more information, visit eventbrite.com/o/ginger-campbell-8137428034.