Julie Sprengel has been appointed president of CommonSpirit Health’s newly expanded Southern California Division. In this role, Sprengel will continue to oversee Dignity Health hospitals in Los Angeles County and other counties for a total of 21 facilities. This division is the largest in CommonSpirit Health, with $6 billion in revenue.

Sprengel began her career more than 20 years ago as an emergency room nurse and has spent the majority of her career working in faith-based, nonprofit health care systems. In 2019, Sprengel was named president of the southwest division for CommonSpirit Health.

“Julie has shown exceptional leadership throughout her career at Dignity Health – especially during the COVID-19 pandemic as she oversees hospital operations in some of the hardest hit areas of the country,” CommonSpirit Health CEO Marvin O’Quinn said.

“Now, more than ever, it’s essential to reassure our communities that we are here for them,” Sprengel said.

For more information, visit dignityhealth.org or commonspirit.org.