Canter’s celebrates National Pastrami Day

Over the years, Canter’s Deli has sold 7 million pounds of pastrami. They add pastrami to breakfast items, sandwiches and even make a savory pastrami burger. Celebrate by picking up or having pastrami menu items delivered to you. Start the morning with pastrami and eggs served pancake style, or order a pastrami Reuben sandwich for lunch featuring grilled pastrami, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. They also make a pastrami dip served on a French roll with au jus. The Canter’s Fairfax sandwich is hot pastrami and corned beef piled high on rye bread, and their Hollywood sandwich has sliced pastrami and oven-roasted turkey with melted Swiss cheese and Canter’s Russian dressing on rye bread. Go to cantersdeli.com to order online. 419 N. Fairfax Ave., (323)651-2030.

National Bagel Day at Einstein Bros.

Order ahead on the Einstein Bros. Bagels app and receive any egg sandwich of your choice with purchase. Starting Jan. 15, select one of the crowd favorites, like the Farmhouse and Chorizo Sunrise. This special continues through the end of the month. To get the app, go to einsteinbros.com. 5550 Wilshire Blvd., (323)330-9501; 10759 W. Pico Blvd., (424)293-4495.

Los Angeles Times Dinner Series

On Jan. 16, the L.A. Times is hosting their first Dinner Series of 2021. The Italian dinner from chef Steve Samson at Rossoblu will include conversations with actors Henry Winkler, J.B. Smoove, Yvette Nicole Brown, Mark Duplass and Katie Aselton. Hosted by the L.A. Times’ Lorraine Ali, the event will support Project Angel Food. The cost of the three-course dinner with a cocktail pairing provided by Beam Suntory and a sweet snack from Sumo Citrus is $95 per person with a two-ticket minimum per household. The courses include lasagna, grilled dry-aged Holstein beef loin and a sweet citrus maritozzo bun. Some food preparation will be required at home. Dinners will be available for pick up at Rossoblu from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, before the event begins at 6:30 p.m. Guests must be 21+ and show an I.D. when picking up a dinner package. All sales are final, no refunds. To purchase tickets, visit eventbrite.com/e/la-times-dinner-series-henry-winkler-and-friends-for-project-angel-food-tickets-133651072957. 1124 San Julian St., Los Angeles.

Oste opens in Beverly Grove

Co-owners Jocelyn Bulow of France and Alessandro Iacobelli relocated to Los Angeles to bring a new type of Roman street-food, pinsa, to Beverly Grove. What makes this type of pizza different is the dough. It’s made from a blend of premium flours including rice, soy and wheat. Oste’s pinsa dough is 80% water concentration and rises in a long, cold fermentation process making the dough lower in fat and calories, compared to a traditional pizza dough, resulting in a light, crunchy and airy crust. After Los Angeles restaurants are given approval to reopen, Oste will launch its full menu of pinsa and many traditional Italian favorites. Right now, Oste is offering 40% off wine. Open on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m., and on Friday and Saturday from noon to 9:30 p.m. Delivery options are available through Postmates, Grubhub, DoorDash, ChowNow and Uber Eats. To place an order, visit ostelosangeles.com. 8142 W. Third St., (323)413-2372.

Dunkin’ new year menu items

Kick-off the new year and take charge of 2021 with five new Dunkin’ menu offerings starting with extra-caffeinated brew, two new limited-batch coffees, a new plant-based breakfast sandwich and their new celebratory Dunkfetti donut. The new, extra-charged coffee offers 20% more caffeine than Dunkin’s classic hot and iced coffee. Try the two new coffee brews – Dunkin’ Midnight and Explorer Batch. The Dunkin’ Midnight is rich, smooth and offers notes of decadent cocoa and an intensely dark finish. The Explorer Batch is a medium roast with dark berry notes and a smoky finish. Also new is the Southwest Veggie Power breakfast sandwich made with the popular veggie brand, MorningStar Farms. It’s packed with 26 grams of protein. Donut lovers will enjoy the new Dunkfetti donut cake ring with special celebration confetti sprinkles baked within and a sweet glaze. Dunkin’ DD Perks members can take advantage of the January Mobile Order Mondays to earn 100 bonus points when ordering ahead on the Dunkin’ App every Monday through Feb. 22. Members earn a free drink every 200 points. Join at dunkindonuts.com/en/dd-perks. 6201 Hollywood Blvd., (323)536-9220.

Pasta Sisters new specials

All month long, the family-owned Italian restaurant and fresh pasta shop Pasta Sisters is featuring new January specials. Enjoy a frittelle fried raisin donut filled with custard cream, fried and sweet tagliatelle topped with powdered sugar, and a crostoli cookie that is light and crispy pasta chips dusted with powdered sugar. They are available only at the Culver City location. 3280 Helms Ave., (424)603-4503.

Perle new Bordeaux-inspired dinners

Executive chef Dean Yasharian, the owner of Perle in Pasadena, is preparing a Bordeaux-inspired family dinner to go on Jan. 15-17. The classically trained chef has worked in multiple Michelin-starred kitchens under world-renowned chefs, including Daniel Boulud, Gordon Ramsay and Daniel Clifford. Located in the historic Old Town of Pasadena, the chef focuses on local, sustainable ingredients and offers a unique menu concept with vegetarian option dishes tasting as good as the meat and seafood courses. Each week is a different menu to entice fans to order and pick up for a culinary heightened dinner. This weekend, Yasharian is preparing a six-course meal that includes yellowtail tartare, chèvre chaud salad, warm porcini soup, ling cod a la Bordelaise, braised beef cheeks, spiced red wine-poached pear and petit fours for $70. The vegetarian multi-course menu includes avocado tartare, chèvre chaud salad, porcini soup, chickpea panisse à la Bordelaise, red wine-braised mushrooms, spiced red wine-poached pear and petit fours for $60. Add black winter truffles for $20, fresh baked baguette with salted butter for $5, and a cheese platter for two for $24. Orders can be made on Tock with pick up times starting at 3 to 8 p.m. Go to perlerestaurant.com. 43 E. Union St., (626)460-8819.

Pigeon pop-up at Hereinto

Enjoy a unique take on Asian street food in the alley space at Sawtelle’s Hermanito every Saturday and Sunday in January from noon to 8 p.m. Pigeon is a wok cart pop-up featuring innovative twists on stir fries and sides by owners Danny and Jasmine. Their heritage and travels to Asia inspired them to prepare kimchi chorizo fried rice, carne asada chow fun, Sichuan tempura vegetable fried rice, spicy fried potatoes and pozole potstickers. Pigeon is accepting card payments only. Order online for pickup through the ordering website pigeon-la.square.site. 2024 Sawtelle Blvd.

Unlimited popcorn at the Hollywood Legion Theater Drive-In

Starting Jan. 17, take a journey into the complex mind of director Christopher Nolan with a weeklong run of his most popular, time-twisted epics with the mind-bending “Inception” and his Batman trilogy, “Interstellar” and “Dunkirk.” Ticket prices start at $65 for the entire car, and include a choice of your favorite candy, soda or sparkling water, and unlimited popcorn for each person in the vehicle.The Legion Theater Drive-In is the first-ever drive-in cinema in the heart of Hollywood operating seven nights a week. For reservations, go to hollywoodlegiontheater.com. 2035 N. Highland Ave.

Corner Bakery gives back

While 2020 was a challenging year, Corner Bakery kept the spirit of giving alive by donating $103,758 to Habitat for Humanity. They helped in giving people hope as they built homes and a community together. Corner Bakery also gave back to 180 local nonprofit organizations across the country. The American Italian bakery is a fast-casual restaurant serving kitchen-crafted breakfast, lunch and dinner items made with fresh ingredients. Guest favorites include the Anaheim Scrambler for breakfast, the grilled-to-perfection Chicken Pomodori Panini for lunch and the kitchen-crafted Pesto Cavatappi pasta for dinner. Order a cinnamon creme cake for a sweet treat. 100 N. La Cienega Blvd., (310)358-9146.