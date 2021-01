Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen new drinks and intentions

Support the Black-owned business Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen and awaken your senses. They are offering two new drinks and a crowd favorite. Reset with their Orange Turmeric Tonic to help boost your immunity and reset for the top of the year. It’s also got a kick of ginger for warmth and additional immunity boost. Power up with a Black Rose Latte with activated charcoal to get rid of toxins. Try a Blue Pea Matcha full of antioxidants to protect the growth you are working so hard on. It has a hint of vanilla to provide a sweet outlook on life. These new drinks are available at all locations. Enjoy with melted sandwiches, healthy bowls, beignets, thick-cut toast and waffles. 4247 Eagle Rock Blvd., 4427 W. Slauson Ave. and 170 N. La Brea Ave., (323)815-9833.

Bloom & Plume coffee

Brothers Moses and Maurice Harris created a coffee and nosh shop where everyone belongs. Come get a latte or matcha to sip and nosh on a waffle, hearty toast or comforting sandwich. This Black-owned neighborhood coffee shop opens daily at 8 a.m. bloom-plume-coffee.square.site. 1638 W. Temple St., (213)908-5808.

Kreation organic immunity shots

The premium cold-pressed juice packed with 100% organic ingredients, vitamins and minerals is offering free 2-ounce immunity shots for a limited time to frontline workers. These shots are packed with adaptogens to fight stress, anti-nausea and anti-inflammatory roots, and they support metabolism function, a healthy gut and skin health. Ingredients include reishi mushrooms, ginger, turmeric, lemon, mint and alkaline water. For those not working the frontline, the immunity shots are $5.90. Kreation also offers an array of wholesome Mediterranean-inspired grab-and-go meals to enjoy safely at home. All items can be ordered for local delivery in Los Angeles via Postmates, Grubhub or online at kreationjuice.com. 8428 W. Third St., (323)782-1777.

Little Amsterdam Coffee gives back

Little Amsterdam is a coffee shop in the Mid-City area among some of the most historic and cultural neighborhoods in LA. On their website they are offering free drinks to healthcare workers on Mondays from 8 to 10 a.m., and on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. Senior citizens who come in on Tuesdays from 8 to 11 a.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., can receive a free regular size drink during the pandemic. All beverages are 50% off daily to first responders, senior citizens and small business owners. Their food menu includes sandwiches, chili, pastries and bagels. Order $10 or more and receive a free turmeric shot. 1412 S. Redondo Blvd., (323)452-9124.

Restaurant festival 10 Days RE:Her

Starting on Jan. 21, female restaurateurs from across Los Angeles will debut a food festival called 10 Days RE:Her that will feature 10 days of unique collaborations, thematic menus and one-on-one conversations between female industry leaders. Pending local dining restrictions, the festival will probably take place virtually and remotely. RE:Her restaurateurs include Lien Ta (All Day Baby), Sandra Cordero (Gasolina Cafe), Sylvie Gabriele (Love & Salt), Bricia Lopez (Guelaguetza), Mary Sue Milliken (Border Grill, Socalo), Kimberly Prince (Hotville Chicken), Dina Samson (Rossoblu, Superfine Pizza), Heather Sperling (Botanica) and Brittney Valles (Guerrilla Tacos). Their aim is to provide grants, mentorship and resources to female-identifying restaurant owners throughout Los Angeles and beyond. The fundraising goal is $500,000 and RE:Her is actively seeking sponsorships and donations to support participating restaurants. OpenTable has signed on as a founding sponsor, lending support to takeout opportunities and collaborations. RE:Her is an affiliate of Let’s Talk, an industry group founded and led by Rohini Dey and supported by the James Beard Foundation. Let’s Talk unites over 250 women restaurateurs across 10 cities, and the L.A. chapter is hosted by Mary Sue Milliken and Dina Samson. RE:Her merchandise is also available for purchase online with all proceeds benefitting the organization. regardingherfood.com.

Three Hermits functional shots

Start off the new year helping to boost your immunity. Three Hermits offers two immunity boosting drinks – Tumeric + Nigundi and Moringa + Ashwagandha. They tout that turmeric is considered a “healer for your body,” aiding in muscle recovery. Nirgundi is an anti-inflammatory and is effective in treating a multitude of symptoms, including headaches, coughs, abdominal pain and sprains. Moringa, known as “The tree of life” since every component of the tree has various healing properties, increases overall vitality. Ashwagandha is used to strengthen your immune system, increase stamina and help decrease your stress levels. Order a box of 12 to be delivered to your front door. threehermits.com.

Bar 326 is open for take-out beer

Stop by Farmers Market Bar 326 and pick up a six-pack or two of your favorite craft beers. They are open Mon.-Fri. noon to 6 p.m. and Sat. and Sun. 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Gary Twinn and his friendly staff will help you select from a wide variety of IPAs, lagers, ales, stouts and sours. Bar 326 is located at 6333 W. Third St. (323)272-4928. Farmersmarketbars.com.