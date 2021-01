Los Angeles County Library announced the return of “Parent-Ade: When Life Gives You Distance Learning.” The virtual series, which launched in winter, takes place Wednesday afternoons, with the next session on Jan. 27. Programs are offered in English at 4 p.m. and in Spanish at 5 p.m. Events are held on Webex, allowing presenters to interact with parents and caregivers, and address questions and concerns in real time.

Each event and accompanying resources provide helpful tips on topics like how to use library resources to support distance learning, managing and tracking your child’s schoolwork, helping your child stay focused and on task and how to support your student and help them support themselves during the pandemic era.

Upcoming topics include “Treating Yourself to ‘Me Time,’” “Working as a Team,” “Socially Distant Adventures,” “Staying Connected with Family & Friends,” “Signs of Stress in your Student” and “Balancing Work and Home.”

“Distance learning has been challenging for many parents and students during these unprecedented times,” Library Director Skye Patrick said. “Now more than ever, it is important that we provide essential support services to our communities. We see ‘Parent-Ade’ as a way the library can help provide resources to parents and caregivers to set them up for success as they continue to navigate distance learning.”

For more information, visit lacountylibrary.org/parent-ade.