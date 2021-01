2020 was a challenging year for many people, especially for artists of all kinds. With this thought in mind, Lark Gallery is inviting creators to submit works in a variety of categories through Jan. 25.

Categories include literature, music, visual arts, painting and photography, among others.

An upcoming Zoom event in February will allow people the opportunity to shop for art – and interact with artists.

All accepted artists will have their works listed on the gallery’s website.

For more information, visit larkgallery.com.