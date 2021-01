Millions of Americans celebrate the rich, satisfying flavor of hot pastrami on National Pastrami Day, Jan. 14. Langer’s Deli offers pastrami for pickup or delivery through partner Goldbelly. Langer’s Deli is offering four sandwich packages, including a pastrami pack that features 2 pounds of pastrami and a loaf of rye. It’s enough to make at least four sandwiches. They also are making a pastrami and corned beef pack that includes 1 pound each of pastrami and corned beef plus a loaf of rye bread. Go to goldbelly.com/langers-deli to have it shipped to your door. 704 S. Alvarado St., (213)483-8050.