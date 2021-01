The Korean Cultural Center, Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Public Library will present a special virtual event, Pan-Asian New Year Celebration, on Saturday, Jan. 23. It is premiering on the Los Angeles Public Library YouTube channel and live on Facebook.

This program is a virtual celebration of various Asian cultures for new year of the ox and was made possible with the generous support of the Korean Cultural Center, Los Angeles; additional support provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities and Frank H. Watase Media Arts Center-Japanese American National Museum.

Learn about Pan-Asian culture and the traditions of New Year celebrations in Korea, China and Japan. The whole family is welcome to learn, participate and enjoy many different cultural programs. The Korean programs will include Korean traditional performance “Pungmulnori,” traditional Korean New Year’s Day (Seollal) activities, Korean food, traditional Korea outfit “Hanbok,” Bojagi art and “Feel the rhythm of Korea,” which is based on a traditional Korean folk tale by the alternative pop band Leenalchi.

“We hope this virtual New Year’s event will encourage others to share diversified cultural aspects of art, and together with LAPL, we’ll continue to organize more educational and fun cultural activities,” said Wijin Park, director of KCCLA.

For information, visit lapl.org/new-year.