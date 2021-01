The Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising is holding a free virtual discussion with costume designer and FIDM alumna Mona May today, Jan. 28, from 5 to 6 p.m. May is celebrating the 25th anniversary of “Clueless,” a film that boosted her career professionally and continues to influence sartorial trends.

May’s other television and film work includes “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” “Never Been Kissed,” “The Wedding Singer,” “Enchanted” and “Santa Clarita Diet.” Viewers will learn about her successful career in Hollywood, how she got started and advice about pursuing a career in costume design.

The conversation will be hosted by Nick Verreos, FIDM chair of fashion and costume design. As a fashion designer, his collections of red carpet gowns and cocktail dresses have been worn by celebrities including Beyoncé, Katy Perry and Heidi Klum. Now a consulting producer for “Project Runway” on Bravo, Verreos is also an alumnus and mentor for the show.

Admission is free. Visit bit.ly/fidm_monamay.