To ring in 2021, Corner Bakery is offering a free coffee, tea or cold brew everyday through March 31 for all loyalty members. New members who sign up get $5 off their next purchase just for joining. There is no subscription or purchase necessary to redeem the reward. It’s available in cafes, to go, or online for pickup or delivery. To redeem in a cafe, simply provide the phone number associated with your account to the cashier. Visit cornerbakery.com. 100 N. La Cienega Blvd., (310)358-9146; 1019 S. Westwood Blvd., (310)824-1314.