Former Los Angeles City Councilman Tom LaBonge, 4th District, has died at the age of 67. Initial reports indicated he passed away of cardiac arrest on Jan. 7.

Mayor Eric Garcetti posted a message of condolence on social media. The two represented Hollywood for most of the 2000s and the early part of the last decade as Los Angeles city councilmen.

“For over a decade, Tom LaBonge and I worked together, as colleagues and neighboring council members. We often said that while we shared a border, there was no dividing line between us, our work and our districts. From the revitalization of Hollywood to the preservation of Silver Lake, there was no better friend or partner I ever had. No one knew more Angelenos, no person gave more waking hours to our city, no one was a greater cheerleader for our town than Tom.”