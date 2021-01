The Music Center’s digital series, “For the Love of L.A.,” celebrates the creativity of Los Angeles and supports L.A.-based artists representing the disciplines of music, dance, visual culture and more. In its first season, “For the Love of L.A.” provided 35 L.A. artists with a platform to express their views of L.A. that are relevant and reflective of the current time.

The initiative’s new season continues the Music Center’s commitment to present new artwork through video, photography and creative writing disciplines.

Starting on Tuesday, Feb. 2, and continuing on Tuesdays through April 20 on the Music Center’s Instagram and Offstage platform, new art will be featured each week. The Music Center Offstage is the organization’s virtual platform offering newly curated programming including the commission and presentation of original artwork.

“For the Love of L.A.” continues with four new guest curator collaborations who helped identify local artists, including Jason Arimoto and Petrice Oyama (U-Space co-founders), Leeav Sofer (artistic director and co-founder of the Urban Voices Project), the Women’s Center for Creative Work and Eva Recinos (journalist/writer).

Beginning Feb. 2, the Music Center will premiere the second season of artwork from more than 15 additional artists newly named to the program. Additional artists and their artwork will continue to appear weekly through April 20, including the three finalists of “L.A.’s Feminist Idols,” a competition by the Women’s Center for Creative Work that is calling for creative projects representing the experience of gender marginalized people.

For more information, visit musiccenter.org.