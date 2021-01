The First-In Fire Foundation helped Los Angeles Fire Department personnel celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., on Jan. 18 with ice cream, coffee, cake and books donated to members Fire Station 68 at 5023 Washington Blvd., which also serves as LAFD Battalion 18 Headquarters.

First-In Fire Foundation coordinates the purchase of groceries, meals and gifts from local merchants and distributes them to firefighters. The effort supports small businesses and strengthens the bond between firefighters, merchants and the community, First-In Fire Foundation founder and president Lyn MacEwen Cohen said.

Battalion 18 Headquarters oversees fire stations in the Fairfax District, Larchmont Village and the Miracle Mile. The celebration included a birthday cake from Erin McKenna’s Bakery, as well as donations from Peet’s Coffee, Salt and Straw and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Cream. The books were purchased from Chevalier’s Bookstore. All of the merchants are located at Larchmont Village.

“We are all celebrating Martin Luther King’s life. His legacy stands for respect, peace, love, listening and hope, working together,” Cohen added. “Universally, firefighters love their job. Our foundation strives to bring joy to the fire service in this pandemic and seeks to connect everyone on the high road of service. What Dr. King’s legacy stands for is essential during these times of divisiveness and of civil unrest.”

For information, visit firstinfirefoundation.org.