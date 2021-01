The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County is connecting homebound audiences to timely discussions and music with virtual “First Fridays Connected: L.A. at the Intersections.”

On Friday, Feb. 5, groove at home with KCRW resident DJ Novena Carmel and prepare a special cocktail presented by Elle Nucci. Then, dive into a lively live stream discussion around Solace in Science, moderated by neuroscientist and science communicator Yewande Pearse, host of Dublab’s monthly podcast. Panelists include UCLA Fielding School of Public Health Professor Ninez Ponce and Edward Jones-López, assistant professor and infectious diseases specialist at Keck Medicine of USC.

After the discussions, enjoy an indie rock and electronic pop performance by Vagabon, moniker of Cameroonian singer/songwriter Laetitia Tamkodance.

NHM members are afforded an exclusive preview to watch the pre-show conversation “Secrets from the Vault” with Pearse as she asks Lindsay Walker, NHM collections manager of invertebrate paleontology, about the museum’s collections and details hidden in plain sight.

The event is free; however, reservations are required.

For more information, visit http://bit.ly/ffcfeb21.