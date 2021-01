Join Film at LACMA for a screening of Crip Camp followed by a post-screening conversation with co-directors Nicole Newnham and Jim LeBrecht on Jan. 13. The conversation will be moderated by Eric Deggans of NPR.

In the early 1970s, teenagers with disabilities faced a future shaped by isolation, discrimination and institutionalization. Camp Jened, a ramshackle camp “for the handicapped” in the Catskills, exploded those confines. Jened was their freewheeling utopia, a place where summertime sports, smoking and makeout sessions awaited everyone, and campers felt fulfilled as human beings. Their bonds endured as they migrated West to Berkeley, California – a promised land for a growing and diverse disability community – where friends from Camp Jened realized that disruption and unity might secure life-changing accessibility for millions. The documentary arrives the same year as the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The film will run from Wednesday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m. to Thursday, Jan. 14, at 11:30 p.m.

