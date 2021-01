Project Angel Food joined the Biden-Harris Presidential Inaugural Committee on Jan. 18 for the National Day of Service campaign on Martin Luther King Jr. Day through the Dialing for the Dream virtual event.

Dialing for the Dream connected volunteers, including many celebrities, with critically ill Project Angel Food clients in calls in which they offered well wishes and encouragement. Moderated by Rachel Lindsay (“Bachelorette,”), the event included Jonathan Del Arco (“The Closer,”), Alison Pill (“The Newsroom,”), Gates McFadden (“Star Trek,”), Lauren Tom (“Friends,”), Peter Porte (Hallmark films) and Arjan Timmermans. Project Angel Food Executive Director Richard Ayoub also joined the volunteers via Zoom, while each called eight to 10 Project Angel Food clients.

Project Angel Food prepares and delivers meals to 2,400 critically ill people per day. Due to the pandemic, clients are experiencing more frequent feelings of isolation and anxiety. Project Angel Food has launched the Everest Foundation’s Telephone Angels program. Trained volunteers check in with clients multiple times a week over the course of a year. The Dialing for the Dream event was a more intimate version of the program focusing on kindness, connection and community.

“What a great way to officially launch our Everest Foundation Telephone Angels Program,” Ayoub said. “Could you imagine how it would feel to get a call from someone saying they care about you, that you matter? We piloted this program over the past six months, and 90% of clients participating report feeling better after each call.”

“It is such an honor to be involved and to further Dr. King’s dream of equality,” Lindsay said. “Seventy-three percent of Project Angel Food’s clients are people of color, which reflects the racial disparity of healthcare in this country and Project Angel Food’s determination to bridge that gap. Reaching out to Project Angel Food clients demonstrates the compassion in action that keeps King’s dream alive.”

To register for the Everest Foundation’s Telephone Angels program, visit angelfood.org/volunteer.