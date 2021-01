After more than 10 months of the COVID-19 pandemic, directives to wear a mask, wash hands frequently and not socialize with people from different households are beginning to sound like background noise, according to experts at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

“People definitely have pandemic fatigue,” said Dr. Olusinmi Bamgbose, a mental health expert and a psychiatrist on the Cedars-Sinai reproductive psychology team. “I think people miss their families and miss doing what they want to do. I think they want their life to feel normal again, so they’re looking for ways to go and do that.”

In the last few weeks, hospitals in Los Angeles County and across the state have seen an unprecedented increase in COVID-19 cases. The rise is likely the result of Thanksgiving get-togethers, despite healthcare leaders’ pleas to avoid gatherings, especially indoors, according to medical authorities.

In response, state and local authorities are continuing to tighten restrictions, which experts contend causes the general public to become even more frustrated.

“It can be hard for people to understand the medical decision-making that goes into these guidelines,” Bamgbose said. “It’s hard to reconcile the current restrictions­ – for example, the fact that outdoor dining at restaurants is now prohibited – with those we had in the not-so-distant past, just a week or two ago.”

While the changes in guidelines are based on the most up-to-date public health information, like prevalence rates of the virus in the community, Bamgbose said it can lead to people becoming confused as to which guidelines to follow.

“People tend to give more weight to their own experiences than they do to the experiences of others,” she said.

As a result, Bamgbose said that someone who engages in risky behavior, like attending a party, and doesn’t get sick, is likely to do that same behavior again.

“It also means that if you have, for example, a friend who gets a mild case of COVID-19, you’re more likely to think along the lines of, ‘My friend had COVID-19 and she’s fine. I’m going to be fine, too,’” Bamgbose said.

Peer pressure also plays a role, she said.

“You might be faced with people around you who are pressuring you to push your boundaries, like a mother who wants you to come over for a holiday dinner where several people are coming over and getting together inside,” Bamgbose said. “It can be very difficult to stick to your guns and say, ‘I don’t feel comfortable doing that.’”

“One of the best things you can do is sit down and do a personal risk assessment and a personal inventory of what you feel comfortable with and what your boundaries are,” she added. “Remind yourself of the reasons why you should be following the public health guidelines.”

For more information, visit cedars-sinai.org/newsroom/covid-19-crisis-the-psychology-of-defiance.