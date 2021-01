Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Blood Services and the Original Farmers Market are seeking donors at a blood drive from Wednesday, Jan. 27, through Friday, Jan. 29, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The staff at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center has implemented new protocols to ensure safety for all donors, including an outdoor health screening and regular cleaning and disinfecting of equipment. Cedars-Sinai will provide free COVID-19 antibody tests for all donors. Anaheim House of Jerky at the Original Farmers Market will also offer free 2-ounce packages of their artisan jerky.

The Original Farmers Market is located at 6333 W. Third St. Space is limited, and donors must sign up in advance by visiting donatebloodcedars.org.