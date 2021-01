On Friday, Feb. 5, Builders of Jewish Education will hold its annual gala in homes across the Los Angeles area.

BJE is the only organization in Los Angeles wholly dedicated to supporting and enriching Jewish educational experiences, from early childhood through high school, across the full Jewish religious and cultural spectrum.

BJE’s Out-of-the-Box Gala will recognize the extraordinary work happening under the leadership of the directors of early childhood centers, part-time religious schools and day schools throughout the Jewish community. Money raised enables BJE to continue providing support to schools, educators, students and parents, particularly at a time when the needs created by the pandemic are profound. Rather than attend the usual in-person event, ticket holders and sponsors will receive a delicious catered Shabbat meal to enjoy in their own homes. Heads of school at participating schools and synagogues will all receive a meal for themselves and their households in appreciation of their leadership and dedication to our community. Special tributes will be shared with all the educators.

“Educators are often under appreciated, but I think most of us know that they are heroes among us – especially during these trying times, and it is our great pleasure to recognize and thank them,” BJE Executive Director Gil Graff said.

For more information, visit bjela.org/gala.