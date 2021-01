The Beverly Hills High School Dance Company will premiere its new show online on Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. The performance can be accessed anytime after the premiere at bhhs.bhusd.org/dancecompany.

All of the dance pieces have been made into dance films. The concert features guest choreographers Sam Allen, Victoria George (dance teacher at Beverly Vista Middle School), Neaz Kohani and Janet Roston, as well as work by BHHS Artistic Director Dana Findley. The show also has seven student choreographers: Alyssa Balbier, Noa Brenner, Carla Bueno, Georgia Evensen, Madison Heller, Nicolette Kay and Jasmine Singer.

There is no cost to watch the concert although donations can be made to the BHHS Dance Company program at bhhs.bhusd.org/dancedonations.