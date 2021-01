The city of Beverly Hills Community Services Department has launched “Beverly Hills Doggy Daze 90210!,” a renaming of “Woofstock 90210,” the city’s annual pet extravaganza at Roxbury Park.

This year, “Beverly Hills Doggy Daze 90210!” will include the pet photo contest. Snap a picture of a furry friend and upload it to beverlyhills.org/doggydaze90210. Multiple categories are included and anyone, including people residing outside of Beverly Hills, can enter. People can also vote for the “top dog” online. Submissions will be accepted through Jan. 25; voting will take place from Feb. 1-15.

Although the city of Beverly Hills will not be able to hold the regular in-person event at Roxbury Park due to the pandemic, other exciting and fun online events and activities begin in February. For information, call (310)285-6830, or visit beverlyhills.org/doggydaze90210.