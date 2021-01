Beverly Hills High School was one of 1,119 schools to receive this year’s College Board AP Computer Science Female Diversity Award for achieving high female representation in the class. Schools honored with the award have expanded girls’ access in AP computer science courses. In 2020, BHHS was one of 232 schools recognized in the category of AP Computer Science A.

“During an unprecedented year, BHHS female students have demonstrated perseverance and dedication in their study of AP Computer Science,” said Dustin Seeman, Beverly Hills Unified School District Assistant Superintendent of Education Services. “We could not be more proud of BHHS female students for staking their claim as the next generation of STEM and computer science professionals. We can’t wait to see their passion for next generation technology lead to lifelong success.”

In the class, students learn to design and implement computer programs that solve problems relevant to today’s society. The number of female students taking the exam has grown steadily, up nearly 25% since 2017. Overall AP computer science course participation has increased 79% since 2017.

“BHHS’s students need the power to shape technology, not just cope with it,” said Stefanie Sanford, College Board chief of global policy and external relations. “Young women deserve an equal opportunity to become the next generation of entrepreneurs, engineers and tech leaders. Closing the gap in computer science education empowers young women to build the future they want.”

According to BHUSD, providing female students with access to computer science courses is critical to ensuring gender parity in the industry’s high-paying jobs and to drive innovation, creativity and representation. The median annual wage for computer and information technology occupations was $88,240 in May 2019, according to a study cited by BHUSD.