The city of West Hollywood is providing residents with information about end-of-year trash and recycling.

The city’s solid waste hauler, Athens Services, will not pick up trash on New Year’s Day. Services will be provided one day later than the regular scheduled pickup day.

Christmas trees are recyclable and will be collected on normal pickup days through the second week of January. Remove stands, ornaments, lights and tinsel and place trees at the curb. Trees over 6 feet must be cut in half and those with flocking or fire retardants are acceptable. Do not leave trees in plastic bags.

During the holidays, many people discard outdated electronics. Residents should take electronics to a collection center such as Goodwill or the UCLA S.A.F.E. Drop-Off Center.

Bulky or large items, such as refrigerators, carpet and wood, can be picked up at no charge to residents, limited to one or two items. Call Athens Services to make arrangements at (888)336-6100.

For information, visit weho.org.