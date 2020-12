Life Group LA is holding a free zoom seminar titled “Evolving Through HIV: A Writing Exercise” with guest speaker Brian Adams on Friday, Dec. 4, from noon to 2 p.m., via Zoom.

Challenges like HIV bring extreme stress, but also require people to adapt and grow in order to survive. With pen and paper, participants can explore the ways HIV has impacted their lives.

The group will start with introductions and instructions before each participant spends time writing. The group will then reconvene for a discussion before returning as individuals for a final writing session.

Adams teaches psychology at community colleges in Los Angeles and Orange counties. He volunteers as an emotional support group facilitator for Life Group LA and trains new facilitators. Adams has led Life Group LA’s continuing education sessions and has presented educational modules for L.A. Shanti and Life Group LA for nearly 20 years.

Founded in 2005, Life Group LA provides free information and emotional support for people with HIV/AIDS. All services are offered in a non-judgmental and safe environment with compassion and understanding.

The event is free but requires registration by visiting lifegroupla.org/zoom.