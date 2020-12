UCLA’s Center for the Art of Performance, Town Hall NYC, City Winery and Southbank Centre present “A Not So Silent Night – Virtually Together,” a Christmas show from siblings Rufus, Martha and Lucy Wainwright, on Sunday, Dec. 20, at noon. The Wainwrights will be joined by aunts, mothers, fathers, nieces, cousins, sons and daughters from the acclaimed musical extended family. First performed in 2005, the holiday celebration is equal parts concert and family reunion. It will be livestreamed from locations in Los Angeles, Montreal and New York City. Advance tickets are $20; $25 on day-of-show. To register, visit veeps.com and cap.ucla.edu.