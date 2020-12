The Dec. 8, 1983, issue of the Park Labrea News showed former Los Angeles County Supervisor Edmund D. Edelman speaking at the dedication of Pan Pacific Park, a 28-acre greenspace located between Beverly Boulevard and Third Street, across from Park La Brea. The park was 10 years in the making and cost $10.4 million. Edelman helped secure state and county funding to purchase the land and develop the park, and the city of Los Angeles contributed the remaining funds. Joining Edelman at the dedication ceremony were then-Los Angeles City Councilman Zev Yaroslavsky, 5th District, and Council President John Ferraro, 4th District. The park currently remains a popular space for recreation, and also serves as a flood control basin to protect the surrounding neighborhoods.