Following a lengthy judicial process that began in November 2019, the Beverly Press has been officially deemed a newspaper of general circulation within the city of Beverly Hills. This process, though long, arduous and costly, will reap benefits for the citizens of Beverly Hills as we are now authorized to publish legal notices in the public’s interest.

We are now able to publish any and all required legal notices within the city of Beverly Hills and the county of Los Angeles for local and county municipalities, as well as fulfilling the needs of the legal profession.

We would like to thank our supporters for their encouragement, and especially our counsel, Scott H. Talkov of Talkov Law, for his professionalism and his steadfastness.

Although 2020 has been a challenging year in many ways, we look forward to a healthy and prosperous future and continuing to serve our community in 2021.

Karen and Michael Villalpando

Publishers