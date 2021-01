Theatre 40 presents a reading of the play “Person in the Basement” on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 7 p.m. The new play was written and is directed by Theatre 40 company member David Datz. A family ponders what to do when they discover an unknown person – perhaps homeless – living in their basement. The cast includes Harry Herman, Gail Johnston, Charlotte Williams, David Westbay and Meghan Lloyd. The play reading is free, but donations are accepted. theatre40.org.