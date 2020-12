The Getty will feature artist Lava Thomas in conversation with professor Leigh Raiford and artist Whitfield Lovell in conversation with curator LeRonn Brooks as part of its upcoming online exhibition, “The Black Index.”

Thomas is an artist who tackles issues of race, gender, representation, and memorialization through a multidisciplinary practice that spans drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, and site-specific installations.

The exhibit is curated by Bridget Cooks at the Contemporary Art Center Gallery, the University of California, Irvine, and the accompanying “Black Index: Artists in Conversation” will explore the significance of the artists’ work featured in the exhibition along with the role of Black artistic practice within the current moment of political and social turmoil. Organized by the University of California, Irvine, in partnership with Getty Research Institute’s African American Art History Initiative, this event is made possible in part through the generous support of the University of California Humanities Research Institute.

Cooks is an associate professor in the Department of African American Studies and the Department of Art History at the University of California, Irvine.

Raiford is an associate professor of African American Studies at the University of California, Berkeley.

Lovell is an artist internationally renowned for installations that incorporate masterful Conté crayon portraits of anonymous African Americans who lived between the Emancipation Proclamation and the Civil Rights Movement.

Brooks is the associate curator for Modern and Contemporary Collections (specializing in African American collections) at the Getty Research Institute.

Experience the virtual exhibition The Black Index can be viewed at uag.arts.uci.edu starting Jan. 9 through March 19, 2021.

For more information on the upcoming talks, visit https://www.getty.edu/research/exhibitions_events/.

The conversation will be available on Getty Research Institute’s YouTube channel following the event.

Visit getty.edu for information.