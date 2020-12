Have fun with “Storage Run,” a new, interactive holiday experience from Rogue Artists Ensemble. Part one of the adventure will be available on Friday, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m.; part two will release on Friday, Dec. 25, at 7 p.m.; and part three will be available on Friday, Jan. 1, at 7 p.m. With just a few weeks remaining until the holidays, Mike becomes trapped and alone, or so it seems. Enjoy a story of computer age connection and holiday whimsy, and help Mike on a quest to send a message to the world. Over 50 artists collaborated with Rogue’s ensemble to create “Storage Run,” including co-creator and director Dillon Nelson and co-creators Jack Pullman, Emory Royston and Miles Taber. All three episodes will remain available for viewing through Jan. 31. Tickets are pay-what-you-can; suggested price is $20. rogueartists.org/storage-run.