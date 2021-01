Santa Monica Playhouse presents a livestreamed performance of Stogie Kenyatta’s NAACP award-winning solo show “The World is my Home-The Life of Paul Robeson” on Saturday, Jan. 9, at 5 p.m. The “Turn-of-the-Century Love Story” is about the triumphs and tragedy of Robeson, including his close friendship with Albert Einstein, his affection for the Jewish people, his complex 44-year marriage and his role during an amazing yet painful period of American history. Kenyatta plays 12 characters and virtually ages from 5 to 65. The soundtrack includes music by Duke Ellington, John Coltrane, Fats Waller, Cab Calloway, Louis Armstrong and Robeson himself. Admission is $20 per household. santamonicaplayhouse.com/paulrobesononline.html.