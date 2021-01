See the new movie “Stand!” opening on Friday, Jan. 1, online. Starring Marshall Williams (“Glee”), Laura Slade Wiggins (“Shameless”), Gregg Henry (“Scandal”) and Lisa Bell, the film is set in 1919 and focuses on Stefan and his father Mike, who flee Ukraine and head to the “New World,” where they struggle to earn enough to reunite their family. Stefan is instantly smitten with his Jewish suffragette neighbor, Rebecca, but her brother Moishe and Mike oppose the would-be couple. Returning soldiers, angry at the lack of jobs after the war, violently threaten the city’s immigrants, including Emma, a refugee from racist violence in Oklahoma. When a movement develops for workers to leave their jobs in protest, a wealthy lawyer pits all parties against each other in a dramatic and inspirational final stand. Directed by Robert Adetuyi, the film was written by Danny Schur and Rick Chafe and features music, lyrics and score by Schur. stand-movie.com.