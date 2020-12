The Skirball Cultural Center is offering two upcoming workshops on Sunday, December 13, making Hanukkah treats. The first workshop is from 11 a.m. to noon and the second from 1 to 2 p.m. demonstrating making cheese pancakes with Amelia Saltsman.

Writer, teacher and award-winning author of “The Seasonal Jewish Kitchen: A Fresh Take on Tradition,” Saltsman’s live cooking workshops feature her making Hanukkah treats inspired by Saltsman’s Romanian and Iraqi roots.

While foods cooked in oil are traditional for the holiday, exactly what foods people eat during this time depend on where their families come from and the journeys they’ve taken.

Additionally, at 3 p.m. on Dec. 13, the Skirball will hold an online Hanukkah celebration on its YouTube channel. The streaming event will include a candle lighting, a lively sing-along, klezmer music from L.A. band Mostly Kosher and psychedelic funk tunes from Israeli Gili Yalo. Viewers can also participate in a virtual game for prizes.

For more information, visit skirball.org/programs/hanukkah-programs.