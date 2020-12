Louise Reichlin and Dancers, a performing company of Los Angeles Choreographers and Dancers, is streaming three reimagined sections of Reichlin’s critically acclaimed 1990-92 work “Urban and Tribal Dances” through Thursday, Dec. 31. The program was recorded at the Ivy Substation in Culver City. Also included is a new version of “Alone 2020” and conversations with the artists about the four works in the program.

Directed and choreographed by Reichlin, the dancers include Jill Elaine Collins, Coree McKee Gonzalez, Corrina Gemignani, Eve Metsäranta, Danny Guerrero, Katelyn Martin and Kohl Lewis. Each section has been updated to make the work more timely, current, controversial and moving.

Viewing is free by visiting vimeo.com/showcase/urbanandtribaldances. For information, visit lachoreographersanddancers.org.