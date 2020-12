Sebastian Joseph-Day, starting nose tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, will debut his digital series, “Dine & Bash,” which focuses on his love of food and culture, on Jan. 1, 2021. The series, which airs on YouTube, will highlight local restaurants in Los Angeles, sharing their origin stories, top dishes and what makes them so unique.

“My two favorite things (besides football) are food and culture,” Joseph-Day said. “There’s a story behind every storefront, and I’m excited to take viewers on this journey with me. Tune in to see which restaurants receive ‘Dine & Bash’s’ stamp of approval.”

Joseph-Day, who plays a key role in the Rams’ No. 1-ranked defense in the NFL, donated meals to frontline workers and hosted his own online fundraiser to raise even more money for COVID-19 relief this offseason. Joseph-Day has also been active in social justice initiatives, recently writing an op-ed in Medium on educational inequality as well as presenting a check on behalf of the Players Coalition to schools in the L.A. area for educational support.

Joseph-Day’s love of food came from his parents, who are from Haiti. As a child, he watched his parents make everything from Chilean seabass to homemade risotto and his favorite lamb dish. Combining his love of food and passion to uplift others around him, Joseph-Day created “Dine & Bash.”

“I’m trying to really grow and become a part of the L.A., community and what’s a better way than to get to know my neighbors through their food,” Joseph-Day said.

For information, visit youtube.com/channel/UCMP3OiM88-96zcj1v9gJb1g.