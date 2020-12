Subir Chowdhury, a globally rec­ognized business consultant and best-selling author of “The Difference: When Good Enough Isn’t Enough,” has sponsored Christmas Eve meals for 2,300 crit­ically ill Los Angeles residents served by Project Angel Food.

Chowdhury has transformed lives by teaching people how to develop a caring mindset inside and outside of the workplace. This holi­day season, he and his family have put those principles into practice supporting the meal distribution through the Subir and Malini Chowdhury Foundation.

“It is our honor to be able to be of service this Christmas when so many people feel isolated or alone,” Chowdhury said. “I write that straightforwardness, thoughtful­ness, accountability and resolve are key to the success of any organiza­tion, and I see that reflected in the work of Project Angel Food. They are clear on their mission to give to others, are thoughtful in their com­passion, [have] said they would never miss a meal during the pan­demic and haven’t, and are resolved to give back to the community in a way that completely aligns with the Subir and Malini Chowdhury Foundation’s mission.”

In celebration of the gift, mem­bers of the Chowdhury family joined Project Angel Food Executive Director Richard Ayoub on Dec. 20 to place holiday mes­sages on meals and deliver them to clients.

“With COVID cases soaring in Los Angeles, our clients are more cautious and concerned than ever,” Ayoub said. “Thanks to the com­passion of Subir and Malini Chowdhury, their children and their foundation, our most vulnerable among us can experience the peace that the promise of Christmas Eve holds. We are grateful.”

For information, visit angelfood.org.