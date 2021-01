Los Angeles County announced the launch of a partnership with the city of Los Angeles and the public health service company Curative on Dec. 29 to deliver and administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to staff and residents of skilled nursing facilities.

The partnership is the first of many that the county is establishing to facilitate distribution of the vaccine. Although a majority of skilled nursing facilities in Los Angeles County have indicated they were capable of receiving and administering vaccines to staff and residents, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, in partnership with the city and Curative, have activated mobile teams for support with vaccinations.

The first Moderna vaccines were recently delivered to 59 nursing home facilities across Los Angeles County. Additional skilled nursing facilities indicating that they need assistance with vaccination have been assigned to Curative, or county or city staff, for assistance. The public-private partnership will ensure that approximately 69,000 vaccines will be deployed to staff and residents in 339 skilled nursing facilities by Dec. 31.

