Enjoy an online discussion with Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti and J.K. Simmons, the stars of “Palm Springs,” on Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 6 p.m. At a wedding in Palm Springs, carefree Nyles and maid of honor Sarah find themselves stuck in a time loop in the new romantic comedy. The discussion is being held by American Cinematheque. RSVP required for a link to the Zoom discussion; a link will be sent earlier on the day of the event. americancinematheque.com/palm-springs.